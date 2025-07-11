Skip to Content

Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

The Washington DC VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health Program hosts a virtual breast cancer support group for Veterans in all stages of healing. The monthly support group is hosted monthly on the first Wednesday, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. To receive access, please register by contacting the DC VAMC Women’s Health Nurse Navigator: Sarah.Banks@va.gov, 202-714-9364.

Wed. Aug 6, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Sep 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Nov 5, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Dec 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

