Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Please register by contacting the DC VAMC Women’s Health Nurse Navigator:
Sarah L. Banks
The Washington DC VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health Program hosts a virtual breast cancer support group for Veterans in all stages of healing. The monthly support group is hosted monthly on the first Wednesday, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. To receive access, please register by contacting the DC VAMC Women’s Health Nurse Navigator: Sarah.Banks@va.gov, 202-714-9364.
Wed. Aug 6, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Sep 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Nov 5, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Dec 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET