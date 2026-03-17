Completed applications must be submitted to Jami.Henderson@va.gov by April 21, 2026.

Summer Youth Volunteer Program

The Washington, DC, VA Medical Center is seeking to fill 75 volunteer positions for the Center for Development & Civic Engagement Summer Youth Volunteer Program. We invite enthusiastic youth aged 14-17 to apply. This program offers an invaluable opportunity for participants to gain hands-on experience, enhance their skills, and contribute positively to various departments within the medical center.

Application Details

Interested applicants must complete and submit a resume, application, and a 500-word essay addressing the following questions: 1. What does volunteering mean to you? 2. Why do you wish to volunteer with the Washington, DC VA Medical Center?

Program Commitment

Selected volunteers are required to commit to serving a total of 100 hours during the program period from June 23 to August 6, 2026. Shift hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Program Responsibilities

As volunteers in the Summer Youth Program, you will be responsible for:

• Completing assigned tasks from your supervisor while upholding the VA’s Core Values and maintaining a high degree of professionalism.

• Actively participating in training and seeking clarification on any responsibilities you may not fully understand.

• Reporting any issues or concerns to your supervisor promptly.

• Adhering to all organizational rules and safety regulations during your assignments.

• Punctually attending your shifts and conducting yourself with professionalism in all interactions.

• Delivering presentations or reports as needed.

Volunteer Requirements

To be eligible for the program, applicants must demonstrate:

• A willingness to learn and collaborate effectively as part of a team.

• High standards of professionalism and the ability to follow directions closely.

• Respect, diligence, and a commitment to excellent customer service.

• A friendly demeanor and an eagerness to help others.

Age Requirement

All applicants must be between the ages of 14 to 17 as of the application submission date, April 15, 2026.

Dress Code

Volunteers are expected to adhere to a business casual dress code, which includes tan khaki pants, a red polo-style shirt, and youth volunteer pins (the youth volunteers’ pins are provided by the DC VAMC).

Application Submission

Completed applications, including the student resume, application form, and essay, must be submitted via email to Jami.Henderson@va.gov no later than April 15, 2026. For any queries regarding the application process, please contact Jami Henderson with the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) Department at Email: Jami.Henderson@va.gov Phone:

We look forward to welcoming dedicated youth volunteers to our Summer Youth Volunteer Program!!