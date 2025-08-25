Skip to Content

The Second Spring: A Menopause Information Fair for Women Veterans in the DC, Maryland and Virginia Areas

Second Spring a women menopause

When:

No event data

Where:

Medical Center Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

**Do not delay, email your reservation or interest today: VhawasWomenVeteranOutreach@va.gov

Save the Date & RSVP Today!

The Second Spring: A Menopause Information Fair for Women Veterans in the DC, Maryland and Virginia Areas

Your body is changing and so should your health care. Women Veterans in the DC-area are invited to RSVP to attend a menopause information fair 

specifically designed for those who are experiencing perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. The fair is hosted by the DC VA Medical Center Women's Health Program, 

offering individualized and coordinated care and helpful resources.  

Other VA events

Last updated: 