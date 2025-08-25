**Do not delay, email your reservation or interest today: VhawasWomenVeteranOutreach@va.gov

Save the Date & RSVP Today!

The Second Spring: A Menopause Information Fair for Women Veterans in the DC, Maryland and Virginia Areas

Your body is changing and so should your health care. Women Veterans in the DC-area are invited to RSVP to attend a menopause information fair

specifically designed for those who are experiencing perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. The fair is hosted by the DC VA Medical Center Women's Health Program,

offering individualized and coordinated care and helpful resources.