Skip to Content

Regional Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall Hosted by VISN 5

Women Veterans Public Forum VISN 5

Women Veterans in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD, and areas of West Virginia

When:

No event data

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD, and areas of West Virginia are invited to join the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5) for a regional town hall.

The virtual town hall will be held via Microsoft Teams, September 11, 2025 at 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Participants will:

  • Receive updates on the VA Women’s Health Program
  • Share feedback with VISN 5 Women Veterans Program Managers
  • Learn more about VA Comprehensive Health Care and Wellness Programs

 

For more information about Women’s Health Programs, wellness initiatives, and events hosted by the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center, call 202-745-8754.

Other VA events

Last updated: 