Regional Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall Hosted by VISN 5
Women Veterans in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD, and areas of West Virginia
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD, and areas of West Virginia are invited to join the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5) for a regional town hall.
The virtual town hall will be held via Microsoft Teams, September 11, 2025 at 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Participants will:
- Receive updates on the VA Women’s Health Program
- Share feedback with VISN 5 Women Veterans Program Managers
- Learn more about VA Comprehensive Health Care and Wellness Programs
For more information about Women’s Health Programs, wellness initiatives, and events hosted by the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center, call 202-745-8754.