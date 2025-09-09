Regional Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall Hosted by VISN 5

This is an online event.

Women Veterans in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD, and areas of West Virginia

Women Veterans in Washington, DC; Baltimore, MD, and areas of West Virginia are invited to join the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5) for a regional town hall.

The virtual town hall will be held via Microsoft Teams, September 11, 2025 at 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Participants will:

Receive updates on the VA Women’s Health Program

Share feedback with VISN 5 Women Veterans Program Managers

Learn more about VA Comprehensive Health Care and Wellness Programs

For more information about Women’s Health Programs, wellness initiatives, and events hosted by the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center, call 202-745-8754.