Veterans Disability Claims Clinic: One-on-One Assistance with VA Claims

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) offers VA claims assistance at the DC VA Medical Center’s Transition and Care Management Center, Thursdays, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Services are offered on a first come, first served basis. Be sure to have access to or bring a copy of your DD 214 and any claims notices you have received.

If you cannot make it on a Thursday to the medical center, scan the QR code to schedule an appointment with the VA National Capital Region Benefits Office in DC or visit: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/