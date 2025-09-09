Veterans Disability Claims Clinic: One-on-One Assistance with VA Claims
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Building - Transition and Care Management Center
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) offers VA claims assistance at the DC VA Medical Center’s Transition and Care Management Center, Thursdays, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Services are offered on a first come, first served basis. Be sure to have access to or bring a copy of your DD 214 and any claims notices you have received.
If you cannot make it on a Thursday to the medical center, scan the QR code to schedule an appointment with the VA National Capital Region Benefits Office in DC or visit: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/
Thu. Sep 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Sep 12, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Sat. Sep 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Sun. Sep 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Sep 15, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET