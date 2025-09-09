Women Veterans Disability Claims Clinic: One-on-One Assistance with VA Claims

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) offers VA claims assistance at the DC VA Medical Center’s Transition and Care Management Center for women Veterans on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

The VA claims clinics from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Services are offered on a first come, first served basis, 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. Be sure to have access to or bring a copy of your DD 214 and any claims notices you have received.

If you cannot make it on Fridays, scan the QR code to schedule an appointment with the VA National Capital Region Benefits Office in DC or visit: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/