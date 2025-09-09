Get A Flu Shot: Risk Less. Do More.

Use the On-Line VA Locator to Choose a VA or In-Network Provider. Scan the QR code below or visit: va.gov

Eligible Veterans can get a no-cost flu shot, today, from a nearby VA clinic or within your community by visiting one of nearly 65,000 in-network pharmacies or urgent care locations.

**If you get a flu shot outside of VA, report the date and location of your vaccine to your VA provider. This will keep your VA medical record updated.

DC VAMC Flu Shot Clinic Schedule:

Primary Care Clinics at the main medical center and CBOCs are available beginning September 29, 2025. Just walk into your VA Primary Care Clinic and request a flu shot, weekdays, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Atrium Flu Shot Clinic at the DC medical center opens October 6 – November 21, 2025, weekdays, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., except federal holidays.