Embracing VA Spiritual Care Week Through Music, October 25, 2025

The Department of Veterans Affairs National Chaplain Service invites Veterans and their caregivers to celebrate the inaugural National VA Spiritual Care Week Concert, Sacred Sounds: Embracing Spiritual Care Week Through Music, Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will be held in the Atrium of the Washington DC VA Medical Center, 50 Irving Street, NW, and is hosted by Cheryl Jackson of Praise 104.1 FM, Urban One Radio, featuring music performances and artistic expression throughout the information and resource fair.