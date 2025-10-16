Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down November 1, 2025

The annual Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down is being hosted at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, 50 Irving Street, NW, on Saturday, November 1, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The day-long event brings together VA employees, volunteers and community partners to offer immediate assistance, services and resources to unsheltered and at-risk Veterans throughout the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia, and areas of Maryland. DC VA Medical Center Social Workers and Peer Support Teams are continuing to work with local shelters as well as traveling to local neighborhoods identifying Veterans to pair with VA health care, benefits and services and local resources.

Important Event Logistics

DC VA Medical Center shuttle service is provided to and from DC shelters. Free VA shuttle transportation is also available from Metro Stations:

Brookland/CUA & Union Station. Public Transportation is also available, Metro bus C61 from Tenley Town or Brookland, and Metro bus D30 from Union Station to the event at DC VA Medical Center, 50 Irving Street, NW.

Stand Down Services