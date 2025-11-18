Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session for Veterans and their family members, VA employees, and community clergy members

Plan to join DC VAMC Chaplain Service for a Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session for Veterans and their family members, VA employees, and community clergy members. The virtual session will be held via Microsoft Teams, Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. to assist with managing expectations during the season of joy.