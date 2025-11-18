Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session
Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session for Veterans and their family members, VA employees, and community clergy members
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
To receive the virtual link, call 202-745-8000, 56278, or email Cindy.Wallace@va.gov
Plan to join DC VAMC Chaplain Service for a Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session for Veterans and their family members, VA employees, and community clergy members. The virtual session will be held via Microsoft Teams, Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. to assist with managing expectations during the season of joy.