Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session

Grief During the Holidays

Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session for Veterans and their family members, VA employees, and community clergy members

When:

No event data

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

To receive the virtual link, call 202-745-8000, 56278, or email Cindy.Wallace@va.gov

Plan to join DC VAMC Chaplain Service for a Virtual Grief During the Holidays Support Session for Veterans and their family members, VA employees, and community clergy members. The virtual session will be held via Microsoft Teams, Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. to assist with managing expectations during the season of joy. 

