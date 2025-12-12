Local Veterans Art Feature: Hot Shop Heroes Glass Art Exhibit in Mt. Rainier, MD

The Washington DC VA Medical Center Recreation Therapy Team has partnered with Washington Glass School in Mt. Rainier, Maryland for the second session of Hot Shop Heroes, an arts therapy program which offers DC area Veterans hands-on glassmaking classes to encourage creative exploration, reflection, and personal expression. The artworks of local Veterans will be featured for public viewing, Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m., during the Winter Open Studios at the Washington Glass School, 3700 Otis Street, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712.

For more on Hot Shop Heroes, checkout the following article feature: https://www.eastcityart.com/features/hotshopheroes/

Veterans who are interested in art, music, or other forms of recreation therapy may request a Recreation Therapy consult through their VA Primary Care Team using MyHealtheVet secure messaging or during an appointment.

**Photo collage recreated with photos from Washington Glass School