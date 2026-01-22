Skip to Content

Celebrating the Contributions of VA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA)

CRNA Week poster featuring anesthesiologist in OR. Text: The Heart of Anesthesia.

January 18 – 24, 2026

Washington DC VA Medical Center

National CRNA Week, January 18-24, 2026, recognizes the important role VA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists have in anesthesia care. Join the DC VAMC team in highlighting their compassion, clinical excellence, and dedication to providing Veterans with safe, quality care. 

 

Thank you, DC VAMC CRNAs!

