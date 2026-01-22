Celebrating the Contributions of VA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA)
When:
Where:
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
January 18 – 24, 2026
Washington DC VA Medical Center
National CRNA Week, January 18-24, 2026, recognizes the important role VA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists have in anesthesia care. Join the DC VAMC team in highlighting their compassion, clinical excellence, and dedication to providing Veterans with safe, quality care.
Thank you, DC VAMC CRNAs!