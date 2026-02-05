DC VAMC Go Red For Women Day Information Fair, February 11, 2026

Join the Women’s Health Team in recognizing American Heart Month. Wear red and join the team in the Medical Center Atrium for a health and information fair on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the DC VAMC Atrium.

Veterans who wear red are also invited to join the group photo at 12:00 p.m. in the Atrium.