DC VAMC Go Red For Women Day Information Fair, February 11, 2026

Go Red For Women Wear RED Day poster. Four women making heart shapes with their hands.

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building Medical Center Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Join the Women’s Health Team in recognizing American Heart Month. Wear red and join the team in the Medical Center Atrium for a health and information fair on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the DC VAMC Atrium.

Veterans who wear red are also invited to join the group photo at 12:00 p.m. in the Atrium. 

