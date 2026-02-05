DC VAMC Go Red For Women Day Information Fair, February 11, 2026
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building Medical Center Atrium
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Join the Women’s Health Team in recognizing American Heart Month. Wear red and join the team in the Medical Center Atrium for a health and information fair on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the DC VAMC Atrium.
Veterans who wear red are also invited to join the group photo at 12:00 p.m. in the Atrium.