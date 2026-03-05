Veterans and Caregivers are Invited to Attend the Annual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building Atrium
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Veterans, caregivers, and family members are invited to join the Washington DC VA Medical Center's Caregiver Support Program's annual resource fair. Participating offers caregivers and family members health, wellness, and social service information and resources which support Veteran care and the caregiver. Representatives from federal, local government, non-profit, and community organizations will be on site to offer information, support, and resources.