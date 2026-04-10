Her Path Forward: Alcohol Awareness & Recovery Education for Women Veterans
When:
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Join your DC VAMC Women's Health and Substance Abuse Rehabilitation teams, April 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the main medical center for a health education program geared to empower women Veterans. Participation offers access to VA and community resources which support healthy recovery.
For more information or to register, email Jasmine.Carpenter@va.gov or call