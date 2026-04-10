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Her Path Forward: Alcohol Awareness & Recovery Education for Women Veterans

Poster for "Her Path Forward" alcohol awareness and recovery event on April 15, 2020.

When:

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Join your DC VAMC Women's Health and Substance Abuse Rehabilitation teams, April 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the main medical center for a health education program geared to empower women Veterans. Participation offers access to VA and community resources which support healthy recovery. 

For more information or to register, email Jasmine.Carpenter@va.gov or call .

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