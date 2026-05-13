Media Feature: Radio Interview

This is an online event.

Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tune in to "The Veteran Zone" on The Senior Zone

Veterans, caregivers, and community members are invited to hear Executive Medical Center Director Vamsee Potluri interview with The Senior Zone host and Air Force Veteran, Shawn Perry. The interview takes place Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m. on WYCB 1340 AM or online at MySpiritDC.com.

Director Vamsee will share information about DC VAMC strategic priorities; health care services, programs, and resources; outreach efforts; and volunteer opportunities.