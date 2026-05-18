Plan to Participate: VA2K Walk & Roll at DC VAMC, May 20, 2026
VA’s 16th Annual VA2K
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Outside of the Clinical Research Building, Gate 1
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Join VA’s 16th Annual VA2K event which encourages an active lifestyle and offers participants an opportunity to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of personal care items.
Your DC VAMC Team invites Veterans and their caregivers to participate in the VA2K Walk & Roll- a day of health information, music, movement, & camaraderie all in support of Veterans experiencing homelessness. Attendance encourages living an active lifestyle and learning more about VA programs such as Whole Health, Nutrition and Food Service, and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention programs.
Meet your DC VAMC team, fellow Veterans, and caregivers on the outside of the Clinical Research Building, Gate 1, on the main campus in DC from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Recreation Therapy Room, GC-120, on the basement level.
For more information about the VA2K events, visit:
Donate Essential & Personal Care Items to the CRRC for Homeless and At-Risk Veterans
Drop Box Location: VCS Retail Store at DC VAMC, Basement Level
Now – May 22, 2026
Support Veterans who are experiencing homelessness, at-risk for homeless,
or recently housed by donating essential items for men and women as listed below.
Newly Purchased Items for Donation:
Body Wash/Deodorant/Toothpaste/Toothbrush
Razors/Comb/Brush
Shoes/Socks/Undergarments
Blankets/Hats
Cleaning Supplies
Non-Perishable Food