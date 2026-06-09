As part of the national Freedom 250 Outreach Initiative, DC VA Medical Center will host VA benefits outreach events on Thursday, June 25 & Friday, June 26, 2026, to honor Veterans who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.

The America’s Freedom 250 Veterans Benefits Outreach events, hosted by the Washington DC VA Medical Center, is a joint VA administration outreach which will offer Veterans in the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland and Virginia one-on-one assistance with accessing VA benefits, health care services, burial and memorial services information, and Caregiver Support Program resources. The outreach events commemorate the 250th anniversary of America and the 80th anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The events will be held Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., in the Atrium of the main medical center in Washington, DC at 50 Irving Street, NW.

Veterans and their caregivers are invited to attend. The high-spirited outreach event will include face-to-face meetings with representatives from all three VA administrations, including:

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

Claims Assistance

Education Benefits Information

Veteran Readiness & Employment

Veterans Health Administration (VHA)

Health Care Enrollment & VA Identification Cards

Wellness Checks & PACT Act Screening

Caregiver Support Program Resources

Chaplain Service Programs

Women’s Health & Comprehensive Health Services and Programs

National Cemetery Administration (NCA)

Burial & Memorial Eligibility & Benefits

Burial & Memorial Services Planning Information

Headstone or Marker, Burial Flag, and other Information

For more information about the outreach events, call the Office of Public Affairs, or to determine eligibility for VA health care over the phone, call the VA toll-free hotline at press 1. The line is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST. A VA representative will assist you with your application over the phone.

If you cannot make the event, but would like to request assistance with VBA claims, visit: https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA/s/. For assistance with planning ahead for burials or memorials, visit: https://www.cem.va.gov/