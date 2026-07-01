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Avocado & Health: Insights into Weight, Body Mass Index, and Glucose Control.

Avocado &amp; Health poster with avocado mascot, green background, and event details.

National Avocado Day

When:

Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Celebrate National Avocado Day, July 31, 2026, by joining the Washington DC VA Medical Center Avocado Health Promotion Team for a health education outreach titled: Avocado & Health: Insights into Weight, Body Mass Index, and Glucose Control.

The team will offer Veterans nutrition education, increasing awareness about the health benefits of incorporating avocados into a balanced diet. The educational initiative will focus on evidence-based information regarding the nutritional value of avocados in supporting heart-health, improving glucose control, aiding weight management, and contributing to overall wellness.

Veterans and their caregivers are invited to learn more on July 14 and July 31, 2026.

Other VA events

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