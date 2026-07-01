Celebrate National Avocado Day, July 31, 2026, by joining the Washington DC VA Medical Center Avocado Health Promotion Team for a health education outreach titled: Avocado & Health: Insights into Weight, Body Mass Index, and Glucose Control.

The team will offer Veterans nutrition education, increasing awareness about the health benefits of incorporating avocados into a balanced diet. The educational initiative will focus on evidence-based information regarding the nutritional value of avocados in supporting heart-health, improving glucose control, aiding weight management, and contributing to overall wellness.

Veterans and their caregivers are invited to learn more on July 14 and July 31, 2026.