The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Strategic Initiatives Lab and their partners at the Defense Health Agency (DHA) invite Veterans, service members, clinicians, and technology leaders to participate in the upcoming Immersive Health Care Technology Demo Day, July 15, 2026, at the main medical center in the Atrium.

This event will bring together to explore immersive technologies, like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and their applications in mental health, pain management, wellness, and physical rehabilitation. Participants will gain knowledge of key digital health solutions through live demonstrations and direct engagement with VR headsets and a range of technology applications.

How VA Immersive Uses VR:

Pain Management & Anxiety – By surrounding the user, VR captures the brain’s attention. This redirection has been shown to reduce acute chronic pain.

Mental Health & PTSD – VR environments help Veterans practice coping mechanisms and mindfulness in a safe, controlled environment.

Physical Rehabilitation – Using dynamic, immersive platforms, Veterans can participate in highly engaging, gamified therapy options.

Employee Wellness - allowing staff to experience “virtual escapes” to aid in relaxation, manage burnout, and improve the overall workplace experience.

Questions? Email: VAImmersive@va.gov.