Suicide Prevention Month Information & Resource Booth

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Your DC VAMC team is committed to "changing the narrative on suicide" by opening opportunities to start the conversation.

Life has its challenges, but Veterans don't have to face them alone. We have compassionate, trained professionals and resource support readily available. Don't wait. Reach out. visit:

Visit the DC VAMC Information & Resource Booth, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Atrium of the main medical center.