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Suicide Prevention Month Information & Resource Booth

Suicide Prevention Month event flyer with date, time, and location.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

When:

Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building Atrium

50 Irving Street, Northwest

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Your DC VAMC team is committed to "changing the narrative on suicide" by opening opportunities to start the conversation.

Life has its challenges, but Veterans don't have to face them alone. We have compassionate, trained professionals and resource support readily available. Don't wait. Reach out. visit:

Visit the DC VAMC Information & Resource Booth, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Atrium of the main medical center.

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