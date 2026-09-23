DC VAMC Veteran Town Hall

DC-Area Veterans and Caregivers:

Please join Washington DC VA Medical Center’s Executive Director, Mr. Vamsee Potluri, for a virtual Veteran Town Hall on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The virtual town hall offers participants an opportunity to meet executive leaders and health care team members; learn more about VA programs, health initiatives, and services; and communicate feedback about experiences at the main facility in DC and/or the VA community-based outpatient clinics in Maryland or Northern Virginia. Also, Veterans in the DC commuting area who have not yet enrolled for VA care are invited to attend. Participants may connect online using Microsoft Teams or call in using a cell phone or landline.

The virtual town hall will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, and will offer Veterans and caregivers the following opportunities and information:

Meet the Executive Leadership Team

Review 2026 Accomplishments & Challenges

Focus on 2027 & Future Goals

Gain Information about VA Programs & Services

Participate in a Q&A Session & Share Feedback

To join the virtual town hall on October 8 at 6:00 p.m., click the following Teams meeting link:

Microsoft Teams: Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 223 644 373 435 38

Passcode: gN9wK7ad

To dial-in by phone, call 1- Conference ID: 805 904 464#

Veterans who have immediate concerns about their health care services during a recent appointment or hospital stay, may contact the DC VAMC Patient Advocate Team, . To schedule or cancel an appointment, call 202-745-857, or to enroll for VA care, call or visit: www.va.gov/health-care