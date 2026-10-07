Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DC VAMC Pink Out Day & Group Photo, October 14, 2026

DC VA Medical Center Atrium

Join the DC VA Medical Center Women’s Health team in broadening awareness of breast cancer and the call for action to improve access to timely diagnosis and quality care. Wear pink on Pink Out Day, October 14, 2026, and join the group photo in the Atrium of the main DC VA Medical Center at 12:15 p.m.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, your DC VAMC team encourages you to speak with your provider about screening options. If you are eligible for a mammogram or have concerns about your breast health, do not wait, reach out today. VA offers cutting-edge treatments, expert teams, and a supportive partnership through early detection screenings, breast biopsy and surgery, genetic counseling and testing, and cancer treatment and support.

The theme, “Every story is unique, every journey matters”, recognizes that every experience of breast cancer is different. Behind every diagnosis is a person, a family, and a unique journey. People may face different challenges depending on their diagnosis, treatment, support networks and access to care. Every person affected by breast cancer deserves to be supported and treated with dignity.