Free Flu Shot for Veterans: Saturday VA Flu Clinic, October 10, 2026

DC-Area Veterans, Get Ready for Flu Season!

Your DC VAMC Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Team is sharing important wellness information to help protect you from seasonal flu.

Veterans may receive free flu shots now through the winter months during a VA primary care clinic appointment. The Atrium Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic opens October 5 - November 20, 2026, and operates on weekdays, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the main facility in DC. Just walk in, no appointment or cost is required. Also, a Saturday Flu Clinic is scheduled for October 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (The clinic will not operate on federal holidays.)

Remember, eligible Veterans may visit an in-network urgent care or local retail pharmacy conveniently located and at no cost, today through the winter months. Present your VA ID card and the billing information listed below.

For in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy locations, visit: www.va.gov/find-locations

Billing Information BIN-004336, PCN: ADV, RX Group: RX3839.

Be sure to share your vaccination date, type, and location with your VA primary care provider.

Sharing your vaccination information helps to keep your VA health record updated