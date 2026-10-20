DC VA Medical Center Women's Health Breast Cancer Support Resource Day, Oct. 30. 12 p.m.
Women’s Health
When:
Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
DC VA Medical Center Teaching Kitchen, Room 1C-101
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
DC VA Medical Center Breast Cancer Support Resource Day
Hosted by the Women’s Health Team
Veterans and their caregivers are invited to participate in a special breast cancer Resource Day event curated to support, empower, and connect breast cancer survivors with VA health care services, vendors, and community resources. The event will be held Friday, October 30, 2026, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., at the DC VA Medical Center Teaching Kitchen, Room 1C-101, 50 Irving Street, NW.
By participating, Veterans and caregivers will have the opportunity to engage one-on-one with VA providers and vendors, learn about supportive services, receive lunch and a swag bag. Mark your calendar and join the event.
For more information, contact the Women's Health team,