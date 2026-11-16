Join the Great American Smokeout: Lung Cancer Screening & Resource Fair, Nov. 18, 2026, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atrium at DC VAMC: TEST

Your DC VA Medical Center Team is offering Veterans, caregivers, and VA employees an opportunity to experience an interactive lung health education and resource fair.

The Great American Smokeout Lung Cancer Screening & Resource Fair is being held Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Atrium of the main medical center in DC. Participants will have the opportunity to walk through a giant, inflatable lung; learn about disease prevention and respiratory conditions; receive quit smoking support; and same-day lung screenings for eligible Veterans.

For a reminder notice, mark your interest as part of the DC VAMC Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/19WdNs3ozn/

Not able to make the event, but want to quit smoking? Contact your VA primary care provider via secure message and request a consult. VA has resources and support available.

https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp?utm_source=qrcode&utm_medium=poster&utm_campaign=gaso_poster_1&utm_content=poster

https://www.va.gov/washington-dc-health-care/

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