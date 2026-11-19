Sessions are Forming Now – To Register, Call

By participating, Veterans/persons with diabetes as well as their caregivers and family members will focus on healthy eating, lowering blood sugar, menu planning, exercise, medication management, and weight loss.

Each virtual session, held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., is hosted by a VA clinical dietitian, pharmacist, and other care team members, offering health management and wellness information. The sessions offer creative ways to pair and prepare foods which support the improvement of health outcomes for Veterans with diabetes and their family members.

Call today to register for an upcoming session. Request to participate in the six-week, virtual Diabetes Nutrition Workshop and you will receive the access link and information for participation.