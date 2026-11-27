Holiday Tree Lighting at DC VA Medical Center
When:
Fri. Dec 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building - Atrium
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Veterans and caregivers are invited to join the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Medical Center Atrium, Friday, December 4, 2026. It will be a jolly time as Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on site to sing holiday carols and offer cider. Attendees will also be able to meet the Executive Leadership Team and capture photos.