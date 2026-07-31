Veteran Care Coordinator
Washington DC VA Medical Center employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a Care Coordinator
Stephanie Guedj, Psy. D.
Care Coordinator
VA Washington DC health care
Phone:
Care we provide at Washington DC VA Medical Center
Our Care Coordinator can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:
- Mental health services
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- For DoxyPep and HIV PrEP, ask your VA healthcare provider for a referral to the Infectious Diseases (ID) Clinic at the Washington DC VAMC. If you are concerned about a possible HIV exposure, go to the ER as soon as possible (within 72 hours). Routine STI screenings and counseling can be done through a regular primary care appointment. The Washington DC VAMC offers a 24-hour nurse advice line for medical questions and concerns. You can reach the Washington DC VAMC's Nurse Advice Line at
for assistance with medications and other medical inquiries. This service is available to help veterans and their families with various health-related issues.
- For DoxyPep and HIV PrEP, ask your VA healthcare provider for a referral to the Infectious Diseases (ID) Clinic at the Washington DC VAMC. If you are concerned about a possible HIV exposure, go to the ER as soon as possible (within 72 hours). Routine STI screenings and counseling can be done through a regular primary care appointment. The Washington DC VAMC offers a 24-hour nurse advice line for medical questions and concerns. You can reach the Washington DC VAMC's Nurse Advice Line at
Policies and practices to know
The Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Discharge Upgrade for Veterans and/or HIV positive Veterans
If you were other-than-honorably discharged due to your sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV-status under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” Policy, then you may be eligible for VA benefits. How to Apply for a Discharge Upgrade
Where to Find Single-Stall Restrooms at the Washington DC VA
To help make your visit more comfortable, we’ve put together a list of single-stall restrooms located throughout the Washington DC VA. These restrooms offer added privacy and ease of access, so you can move through the facility with confidence knowing where private restroom options are available.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
For immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. For urgent mental health support, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, or visit VeteransCrisisLine
To discuss private healthcare-related matters or sensitive information, please use MyHealtheVet secure messaging. You can register for secure messaging at MyHealtheVet and connect directly with your VA health care team. If you need to be added to the secure messaging system, you may request this via email.