New Nation-Wide Veterans Crisis Line Number Connects Veterans to Faster Care

July 18, 2022

Washington DC , DC — On July 16, 2022, the nation-wide Veterans Crisis Line transitioned to a new number: 988 and Press 1.

The new number offers an easier to remember and share resource in times of need. Veterans and current military members can dial 988 on any telephone and then press one to be connected to responders trained in crisis intervention and military culture.

“We are committed to simplifying the process that connects a Veteran in crisis, with support,” said Washington DC VA Medical Center Director Michael Heimall. “Dialing 988, and then one, will connect you with someone who is specifically trained to help you, as a Veteran. By simplifying the steps, we hope to eliminate any hesitation or time-delay in providing care.”

The transition follows the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline adoption of 988 for its network of over 200 crisis centers across the country, following Congressional designation in 2020. VA administers the Veterans Crisis Line through the Lifeline's national network.

The current number, 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, will remain active. The Veterans Crisis Line is also available by chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat and text 838255.

Anyone can dial 988 and Press 1, if they’re worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC area Veterans seeking Mental Health resources can also call the Washington DC VA Medical Center at 202-745-8000.