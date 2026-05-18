Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2026

Washington, DC - The Washington DC VA Medical Center received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize , repair, and improve health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funded projects for Washington DC VA Medical Center in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

688-25-104 ‘Sterile Processing Services HVAC Project

688-26-101 ‘Physical Access Control Systems and CCTV Security Upgrade’

688-CSI-011 ‘Reverse Osmosis System for Dialysis’

688-26-102 ‘Remove Antenna Tower’

“This funding allows Washington DC VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans in the Capitol region,” said Facility Director, Vamsee Potluri.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to supportfuture electronic health record system updates.

$13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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