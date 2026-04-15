Washington DC Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center Notifies Veterans of Potential Information Disclosure

PRESS RELEASE

April 15, 2026

Washington D.C, DC - The Department of Veterans Affairs takes the privacy and security of Veterans’ information seriously and is committed to transparency.

Washington, D.C. -- The Washington DC VA Medical Center is sending letters to 1,374 Veterans to notify them of a potential mailing error that may have exposed personal information. Between January 2025 and February 2026, colorectal cancer screening kits were mailed with return envelopes that mistakenly displayed personal information, including name, social security number, and date of birth. However, there is currently no indication that any data has been compromised.

The Department of Veterans Affairs takes the privacy and security of Veterans’ information seriously and is committed to transparency. To ensure immediate action is taken, Veterans affected have received a Credit Protection Services Letter in the mail. Veterans who have questions or concerns can call 1- between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Calls will be returned by Privacy Officers at the local Medical Center within two business days.

Media contacts may reach the Washington DC VA Medical Center Office of Public Affairs, VHAWASPublicAffairs@va.gov.