COVID-19 Self-Test Guidance

The Washington DC VA Medical Center has provided Veterans with outpatient COVID-19 testing at the Respiratory Evaluation Center throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning May 8, 2023, this service will no longer be available.

VA providers will remain available and ready to assist Veterans who think that they have COVID-19. If you suspect that you have COVID-19, please take an at-home COVID-19 test, and follow these steps based on the results:

If positive , let your VA provider know

, let your VA provider know If negative but you have persistent, mild to moderate symptoms, reach out to your VA provider for further guidance

IMPORTANT: If you are experiencing a high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, or severe nausea and/or vomiting, seek medical care immediately!

COVID-19 self-test kits are available over the counter at most community pharmacies. Veterans are also eligible to receive two COVID-19 self-test kits from their VA providers during scheduled outpatient visits. For more information regarding VA provided self-test kit instructions, see the graphic below.