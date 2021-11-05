COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Your safety and good health are our priority. The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a positive turning point as we move forward together through these times. All Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA facilities as a result of the SAVE LIVES Act.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for three COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccineis administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is administered in a single dose.

COVID-19 Vaccination Walk-in Clinic

To receive a COVID-19 Vaccine at DC VAMC, walk in and visit Clinic A:

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To schedule, call 202-745-4342.



Pfizer BioNTech Booster: DC VAMC is also offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Veterans, spouses and caregivers who have already received a full series of the Pfizer vaccine in January or February 2021. To schedule, call 202-745-4342. Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card with you.

For safety, please remember that visitation is still limited at VA facilities. Please come alone and no children are permitted at this time.