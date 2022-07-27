Medical Center Inpatient/Outpatient Guidelines

Visitation Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Visitors/Companions Must Be Over 18 Years Of Age

One (1) or Two (2) Visitors Per/Day On Inpatient Units

One (1) Companion Visitor During Outpatient Appointments

Visitors/Companions Must Wear An Appropriate Face Covering

Identify As A Visitor or Companion At The Main Entrance

Display The Issued “Visitor” Badge

Check In At The Nurses Station Before Entering An Inpatient Room

No Eating In Waiting Areas, Treatment Rooms Or Patient Rooms

Limit Access To The Veteran’s Room Only

Guidelines may vary on a case-by-case basis. The Washington DC VA Medical Center uses a color-coded, tiered visitation risk level system to determine

how we safely manage visitor guidelines during outpatient visits and inpatient stays. The visitation risk levels are based on the number of COVID-19 cases

in the community according to federal, city and state public health information, as well as conditions in our health care environments. Risk levels are assessed regularly and may adjust.

Visitors must follow all outlined safety precautions, even if fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Visitors not in compliance will be asked to leave the facility.