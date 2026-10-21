Ms. Ann A. Valliyakalayil was appointed to serve as the Interim Deputy Medical Center Director at the Washington DC Healthcare System on May 24, 2026

Ann A. Valliyakalayil, MS, is currently serving as the Interim Deputy Medical Center Director and oversees operational and resource services across the main facility and its VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics which offer care to Veterans in the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. She also oversees departments which are focused on the Veteran-patient and employee experiences.

Prior to accepting the interim role, Ms. Valliyakalayil served in a permanent capacity as the Chief Biomedical Engineer for the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5), where she provides oversight of a $400 million medical technology portfolio supporting clinical operations across multiple hospitals and care sites. She leads strategic planning for Healthcare Technology Management (HTM), aligning technology investments with organizational priorities to enhance patient safety, operational efficiency, and care delivery.

At the national level, Ms. Valliyakalayil chairs the Veterans Health Administration HTM Patient Safety Workgroup, where she leads enterprise-wide initiatives to strengthen medical device safety and risk management. Her work includes overseeing recall management programs, guiding complex incident investigations, and implementing system-level safeguards that protect patients and staff while advancing a culture of high reliability. Ms. Valliyakalayil began her VA career in 2008 as a Staff Clinical Engineer at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, where she led significant construction and modernization initiatives and supported the deployment of advanced imaging and procedural technologies. She has since led high-impact, network-wide technology deployments, and has played key roles in incident command operations, workforce engagement, and Lean process improvement.

Ms. Valliyakalayil holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She is recognized for her strategic leadership, operational excellence, and commitment to advancing high-quality, safe, and patient-centered care.