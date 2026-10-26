Dr. Cherinne Arundel serves as Chief of the Hospitalist Section and Assistant Chief of Medical Service at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Dr. Cherinne Arundel is a Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and serves as Chief of the Hospitalist Section and Assistant Chief of Medical Service at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center (DC VAMC).

Dr. Arundel completed her internal medicine residency and chief residency at Georgetown University. She joined the DC VAMC as a hospitalist in 2008 and subsequently completed the Master Teacher Leadership Development Program through the George Washington University Graduate School of Education and Human Development in 2010.

Since assuming leadership of the Hospitalist Section in 2016, Dr. Arundel has focused on advancing clinical excellence, improving healthcare delivery, and fostering a strong culture of medical education and professional development. She oversees a large academic hospitalist group and works closely with hospital leadership on initiatives to improve patient flow, transitions of care, patient safety, and inpatient quality metrics. Her work has contributed to improvements in hospital efficiency, emergency department boarding, and quality performance measures, including the Veterans Health Administration's Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) program.

A dedicated clinician-educator, Dr. Arundel has received numerous teaching awards, including the James J. Leonard Award for Excellence in Teaching Internal Medicine, multiple VA Attending of the Year awards, and the 2026 Sol Katz Teaching Award from the District of Columbia Chapter of the American College of Physicians. She has been actively involved in undergraduate and graduate medical education, including serving as core faculty for George Washington University's longitudinal quality improvement curriculum. She is committed to mentoring medical students, residents, and junior faculty, supporting their academic development, scholarly activities, and advancement.

Dr. Arundel is actively engaged in the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), where she serves on the Academic Hospitalist Commission and has contributed to regional and national meeting planning, workshops, and scientific abstract review. She also serves as a scientific reviewer for UpToDate and peer-reviewed medical journals. Through national collaborations within the Veterans Health Administration, she has contributed to multicenter research and initiatives aimed at improving the delivery of inpatient care for Veterans.

Dr. Arundel has authored or coauthored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications. Her scholarly interests include hospital medicine, quality improvement, patient safety, transitions of care, and clinical outcomes research, particularly the relationship between hospital length of stay, readmissions, and subsequent short- and long-term outcomes. Her research has appeared in journals including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Journal of General Internal Medicine, Journal of Hospital Medicine, and Journal of Cardiac Failure.

Publications: View Dr. Arundel's publications on PubMed