Laine R. Hellein, MSN, RN, was appointed to oversee the Quality and Patient Safety Service, serving alongside the Executive Leadership Team. He brings extensive experience from his 13-year tenure as Chief of Quality and Patient Safety at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Mr. Hellein began his VA career in 2007 as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff nurse and subsequently advanced through roles including Clinical Applications Coordinator, BCMA Coordinator, and Executive Assistant to Patient Care Services. Mr. Hellein played a key role in Lebanon VA Medical Center’s achievement of the “VA Patient Experience and Best Places to Work” Award for five consecutive years. He also completed multiple detail assignments to other regions, including medical centers in VISN 4 and VISN 5, as well as leading Performance Improvement initiatives across VISN 4. Prior to joining the VA, He worked in critical care at Lancaster General Hospital and served at Masonic Village Retirement Community.

Mr. Hellein earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lancaster Institute of Health Education and a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University. Mr. Hellein has earned a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification, certified Change Management Practitioner, an Executive HRO Champion, and graduate of the Partnership for Public Service’s Excellence in Government Fellowship Program.