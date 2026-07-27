She worked in an outpatient orthopedic physical therapy practice for three years and enjoyed medically complex patients. In 2014, she graduated from the MedStar Rehabilitation Network and George Washington University’s Neurologic Physical Therapy Residency Program. Shortly thereafter, she joined the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service. In 2015, she obtained her Board Certification in Neurologic Physical Therapy from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties.

During her career at the DC VA Medical Center, she has served as the Site Coordinator for Clinical Education and assisted in the development of the Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency curriculum. She continues to serve as a Clinical Instructor to pre-professional students and a clinical mentor to the orthopaedic residents during the vestibular and neurologic gait modules. She also enjoys the opportunity to teach as adjunct faculty at the George Washington University Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Outside of the clinic, she loves spending time with her family, travel, singing, dancing and reading.