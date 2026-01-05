Dr. Matthew Tuck completed his undergraduate and graduate medical education as well as chief residency at the George Washington University (GWU), where he was inducted to Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. There, he also earned a Masters in Education and Human Development. He currently holds an academic appointment as Professor of Medicine at GWU. He serves as the Chair of the Institutional Review Board at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Dr. Tuck has received a number of teaching awards, including the Society for General Internal Medicine's (SGIM) Award for Excellence in Clinician Education, the American College of Physicians Sol Katz Teaching Award, the James J. Leonard Award for Excellence in Teaching Internal Medicine as well as the VA Attending of the Year Teaching Award. He has been selected as "Top Hospitalist" by the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Tuck serves on the VA's Hospitalist Field Advisory Board and is Lead Hospitalist for VISN 5. He is Associate Editor for the Journal of Graduate Medical Education and has served as a grant reviewer for the VA HSR&D Merit grants. He also serves on the American Board of Internal Medicine's Approval Committee. Dr. Tuck's research interests include cardiovascular disease, pharmacogenomics, and medical education, for which he has been the recipient of a number of research grants.