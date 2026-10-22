Dr. Ryung Suh brings three decades of executive management and leadership experience at the nexus of clinical care, business operations, and health care management and policy to the Washington DC VA Medical Center where he oversees clinical and specialty care services for the main medical center and six VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland and Virginia. Prior to his current role as the Chief of Staff at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, he served as Chief of Staff for the Veterans Health Administration. Dr. Suh also directed an incubator lab and investment fund, led a middle-market health care management consultancy, and founded several health care advisory firms. He served for 26 years in the U.S. Army as an infantry and medical corps officer, retiring at the rank of Colonel, and for 22 years on the executive faculty of Georgetown University.

Dr. Suh was formerly President of the American College of Preventive Medicine, President of the American Association of Public Health Physicians, Senior Fellow at NORC at the University of Chicago, and a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He completed his undergraduate studies at the United States Military Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science. He later earned three degrees from Georgetown University including a Doctor of Medicine, a Master of Business, McDonough School of Business, and a Master of Public Policy, McCourt School of Public Policy. Also, Dr. Suh completed a Master of Public Health at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.