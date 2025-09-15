Mr. Vamsee Potluri was appointed, September 15, 2025, to serve as Executive Medical Center Director at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, a level 1A tertiary care facility with six Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and a stand-alone Community Resource and Referral Center, which provides services and resources to unsheltered and at-risk Veterans. Mr. Potluri oversees health care operations and services for 139,346 enrolled Veterans residing in the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia and leads 3,200 employees who are committed to providing Veterans with safe, quality health care.

Formerly the Executive Medical Center Director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware, Mr. Potluri was responsible for the daily operations and strategic planning for the facility which served Veterans in Delaware and South New Jersey. He previously served as Veteran Health Indiana's Associate Medical Center Director (AD) from 2020-2023 where he was responsible for Fiscal Service with an operating budget of $850M. Before his role as the AD, Mr. Potluri served in a number of VA leadership roles including: Chief of the Business Office/Patient Care Administrative Service at the VA Northeast Ohio Health Care System based in Cleveland and Executive Administrative Officer to the Associate Director for Finance, Ambulatory Care Operations Director- Group Practice Manager, Business Manager for the Ambulatory and Emergency Care Clinical Center, and Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff for the VA Maryland Healthcare System.

Mr. Potluri is a graduate of the University of Houston earning a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics and master’s degrees of Business Administration and Healthcare Administration from the University of Houston – Clear Lake in Houston, Texas.