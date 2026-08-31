Avoid Being A No-Show – Another Veteran’s Care Could Depend On It

When your schedule changes and no longer permits you to keep your VA appointment, reschedule in advance.

Every Veteran’s health and wellness matter and so does every scheduled appointment. When you miss an appointment without cancelling, it can delay care for other Veterans. Your Washington DC VA Medical Center and VA community-based outpatient clinics offer easy and convenient steps for you to cancel or reschedule an appointment in advance.

Easily cancel or reschedule your DC VAMC or CBOC appointment:

Call the VA Health Connect Team,

Manage Your VA Care Online, using MyHealtheVet: https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/

Call the main medical center, choose option 2

By canceling or rescheduling your appointment in advance, you help us to ensure VA appointments do not go unused. Missed appointments delay care for other Veterans and waste valuable clinical resources. We do understand that there are times where unexpected emergencies or situations may come up and cause you to miss an appointment. Please be sure to communicate with your care team.

Tools & Resources

My HealtheVet

You can now manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services. Sign in to start using the new My HealtheVet experience on VA.gov.

VEText for VA health care

We use VEText to send you appointment reminders and other updates about your VA health care. Keep reading on this page to learn about VEText.

VA App Store