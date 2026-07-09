Skip to Content

DC VA Medical Center Veterans Bring Home 35 Medals from 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games

Collage of veterans in sports attire with text "National Veterans Golden Age Games".

By Gloria Hairston, Director of Public Affairs

Veterans, ages 55 to 80+, competed in 20 sports activities at the 40th Annual Games in Tampa, Florida

Twenty-five Veterans from the Washington DC VA Medical Center traveled to Tampa, Florida, June 27 – July 2, 2026, to compete in the 40th Annual National Veterans Golden Age Games — and came home with 35 medals and 11 ribbons to show for it.

The Games, hosted this year by the VA Tampa Healthcare System, are the nation's premier senior adaptive sports competition, open to Veteran athletes 55 and older. DC VAMC's delegation ranged in age from 55 to over 80 and competed across 20 sports activities, going head-to-head with Veterans from VA medical centers around the country.

Behind the DC team's success was a full year of preparation. Two DC VAMC Recreation Therapists, Niketia Davis, CTRS, and Jordan Harrington, CTRS, trained alongside the Veterans in the months leading up to the Games, then traveled with them to Tampa to provide motivation, coaching, and hands-on logistics support throughout the week of competition. 

Adaptive Sports Recreation Therapist Niketia Davis recalls accompanying Veterans to many annual competitive sports games, smiling, she says, "Watching our Veterans compete in their sports activities, individually and in doubles, as well as seeing them give their all makes this work so meaningful."

For DC VAMC's Veterans, the Games offered more than a shot at the podium. The event gives Veterans a chance to showcase their talents, celebrate their commitment to wellness, and push themselves through friendly competition — all while reconnecting with a community of fellow Veterans who understand the value of staying active, mind and body.

DC VAMC Team Results:

JULIANA WALKER

  • AIR RIFLE                                                              Gold
  • BOCCIA SINGLES                                               Silver
  • BOCCIA DOUBLES                                             Silver
  • BASKETBALL FREE THROWS                          4th Place Ribbon
  • DISCUS                                                                 6th Place Ribbon

MARTHA LEVIN

RECUMBENT CYCLING

  • 5K                                                                           Gold
  • 10K                                                                        Gold

TONY CHAPMAN

  • BOCCIA                                                                 Bronze

JAMES EDGE

  • BILLIARDS                                                            Silver
  • HORSESHOE                                                       Gold
  • CORNHOLE                                                         Bronze
  • BOCCIA DOUBLES                                             Bronze

GEORGIA ROBINSON

  • HORSESHOES                                                     Bronze
  • BOCCIA                                                                 Bronze
  • SHUFFLEBOARD                                                Bronze

CLARETHA JOHNSON

TRACK

  • 50M                                                                      Gold                                                                                                                        
  • 100M                                                                    Gold

ROSETTA PRIDE

  • HORSESHOES                                                     Silver
  • BADMINTON SINGLES                                    Silver
  • TABLE TENNIS                                                    Gold

DAVID BEAN

  • SHUFFLEBOARD                                                Gold
  • BOCCIA                                                                 Silver
  • HORSESHOES                                                     Silver
  • CORNHOLE                                                         Bronze

VALERIE MCINTOSH

TRACK

  • 50M                                                                      Gold
  • 100M                                                                    Gold

PHYLLIS KANE

SWIMMING

  • 25M BACK STROKE                                           4th Place Ribbon
  • 100M BACK STROKE                                        Silver

TONY MILLER

TRACK

  • 1500 M POWERWALK                                     4th Place Ribbon
  • 200M                                                                    6th Place Ribbon

ANGELA ANDREW

  • BASKETBALL FREETHROWS                           Bronze
  • GOLF                                                                     5th Place Ribbon

RON SELDON

  • Golf                                                     5th Place Ribbon                                               

KIM SELDON

  • AIR RIFLE                                                              7th Place Ribbon
  • BASKETBALL FREETHROWS                           6th Place Ribbon

HARVEY GUARY

  • BOCCIA                                                                 Bronze
  • BLIND DISC GOLF                                              Silver
  • CORNHOLE                                                         Silver
  • HORSESHOES                                                     Gold

PAULETTE PHILL ANDREWS

TRACK

  • 50M                                                                      Gold
  • 100M                                                                    Gold

FIELD

  • SHOT PUT                                                            Bronze
  • DISCUS                                                                 Bronze
  • JAVELIN                                                                Bronze
  • CORNHOLE                                                         Bronze
  • BOWLING                                                            Bronze

 

About the National Veterans Golden Age Games

First held in 1985, the National Veterans Golden Age Games mark their 40th anniversary this year. The Games underscore the therapeutic value of sports medicine for older Veterans and remain the only multi-sport competition in the world designed specifically to improve quality of life for older Veterans, including those with a range of abilities.

Click the link below for more information about the Games:

https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-golden-age-games/?fbclid=IwY2xjawS8lKRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFxSWVQdkZFOG8zZFFKOHRHc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpL3q9undOuKgaOwXfV27sWrfiLliNo2XEtnn06Z6YGg5bWfrINnM1V8m7UB_aem_lJJVjPGpZONukfMs92OCNg

To learn more about the DC VAMC Recreation Therapy Program, speak with your VA Primary Care provider.