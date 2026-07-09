DC VA Medical Center Veterans Bring Home 35 Medals from 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games

Veterans, ages 55 to 80+, competed in 20 sports activities at the 40th Annual Games in Tampa, Florida

Twenty-five Veterans from the Washington DC VA Medical Center traveled to Tampa, Florida, June 27 – July 2, 2026, to compete in the 40th Annual National Veterans Golden Age Games — and came home with 35 medals and 11 ribbons to show for it.

The Games, hosted this year by the VA Tampa Healthcare System, are the nation's premier senior adaptive sports competition, open to Veteran athletes 55 and older. DC VAMC's delegation ranged in age from 55 to over 80 and competed across 20 sports activities, going head-to-head with Veterans from VA medical centers around the country.

Behind the DC team's success was a full year of preparation. Two DC VAMC Recreation Therapists, Niketia Davis, CTRS, and Jordan Harrington, CTRS, trained alongside the Veterans in the months leading up to the Games, then traveled with them to Tampa to provide motivation, coaching, and hands-on logistics support throughout the week of competition.

Adaptive Sports Recreation Therapist Niketia Davis recalls accompanying Veterans to many annual competitive sports games, smiling, she says, "Watching our Veterans compete in their sports activities, individually and in doubles, as well as seeing them give their all makes this work so meaningful."

For DC VAMC's Veterans, the Games offered more than a shot at the podium. The event gives Veterans a chance to showcase their talents, celebrate their commitment to wellness, and push themselves through friendly competition — all while reconnecting with a community of fellow Veterans who understand the value of staying active, mind and body.

DC VAMC Team Results:

JULIANA WALKER

AIR RIFLE Gold

BOCCIA SINGLES Silver

BOCCIA DOUBLES Silver

BASKETBALL FREE THROWS 4th Place Ribbon

DISCUS 6th Place Ribbon

MARTHA LEVIN

RECUMBENT CYCLING

5K Gold

10K Gold

TONY CHAPMAN

BOCCIA Bronze

JAMES EDGE

BILLIARDS Silver

HORSESHOE Gold

CORNHOLE Bronze

BOCCIA DOUBLES Bronze

GEORGIA ROBINSON

HORSESHOES Bronze

BOCCIA Bronze

SHUFFLEBOARD Bronze

CLARETHA JOHNSON

TRACK

50M Gold

100M Gold

ROSETTA PRIDE

HORSESHOES Silver

BADMINTON SINGLES Silver

TABLE TENNIS Gold

DAVID BEAN

SHUFFLEBOARD Gold

BOCCIA Silver

HORSESHOES Silver

CORNHOLE Bronze

VALERIE MCINTOSH

TRACK

50M Gold

100M Gold

PHYLLIS KANE

SWIMMING

25M BACK STROKE 4th Place Ribbon

100M BACK STROKE Silver

TONY MILLER

TRACK

1500 M POWERWALK 4th Place Ribbon

200M 6th Place Ribbon

ANGELA ANDREW

BASKETBALL FREETHROWS Bronze

GOLF 5th Place Ribbon

RON SELDON

Golf 5th Place Ribbon

KIM SELDON

AIR RIFLE 7th Place Ribbon

BASKETBALL FREETHROWS 6th Place Ribbon

HARVEY GUARY

BOCCIA Bronze

BLIND DISC GOLF Silver

CORNHOLE Silver

HORSESHOES Gold

PAULETTE PHILL ANDREWS

TRACK

50M Gold

100M Gold

FIELD

SHOT PUT Bronze

DISCUS Bronze

JAVELIN Bronze

CORNHOLE Bronze

BOWLING Bronze

About the National Veterans Golden Age Games

First held in 1985, the National Veterans Golden Age Games mark their 40th anniversary this year. The Games underscore the therapeutic value of sports medicine for older Veterans and remain the only multi-sport competition in the world designed specifically to improve quality of life for older Veterans, including those with a range of abilities.

Click the link below for more information about the Games:

https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-golden-age-games/?fbclid=IwY2xjawS8lKRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFxSWVQdkZFOG8zZFFKOHRHc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpL3q9undOuKgaOwXfV27sWrfiLliNo2XEtnn06Z6YGg5bWfrINnM1V8m7UB_aem_lJJVjPGpZONukfMs92OCNg

To learn more about the DC VAMC Recreation Therapy Program, speak with your VA Primary Care provider.