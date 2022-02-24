March is American Red Cross Month

The Washington DC VA Medical Center’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement partnered with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Feb. 22, to host a blood drive in support of national blood shortages. More than 50 VA employees signed up to contribute to the cause.

American Red Cross District Manager of Donor Services, Jodi Zand, said these drives highlight the importance of their partnership with the VA.

“We are in a critical need for blood and the VA understands that need,” said Zand. “We try to have a seven-day supply on the shelves and right now we have less than one. These are very important drives.”

COVID-19 and weather events throughout January used up thousands of units that Zand’s team is working to replenish and maintain, but pandemic restrictions continue to complicate that mission.

“We lost a lot of our sources during the pandemic because normal drive locations like schools and businesses went virtual or people were uncomfortable going out to donate,” said Zand. “We had to find solutions right away to keep supplies stocked.”

That is where the relationship between the two health care organizations can really shine, she added.

The VA’s mission includes supporting public health objectives outside of Veteran Health Administration medical centers and Tuesday’s blood donations will help fill demands at community hospitals. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, visited the blood drive to thank staff for stepping up.

“We know that donating blood saves lives and we had more than 50 staff members volunteer to give,” said Secretary McDonough. “We’re making up for lost time caused by the pandemic and I’m here today to underscore my pride in the team for that and all the excellent work they are doing at the DC VA Medical Center.”

In total, 38 units of blood were collected during the drive, with the potential to save 130 lives. That is exactly why Nicholas Herber signed up to donate.

“I give whenever I can because it can mean the difference between life or death for someone else,” he said. “It’s so easy to do for me and it can greatly improve someone else’s health.

The DC VA Medical Center will continue its support by hosting blood drives March 23 and April 27. The American Red Cross hosts frequent blood drives throughout the Potomac region. To sign up for an appointment at a donation site near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red Cross.