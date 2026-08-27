Duke of Sussex Visits Washington DC VA Medical Center, Connects with Veterans and Staff Across the FacilitY

The private and meaningful visit, coordinated in part by The Independence Fund, focused on honoring service and supporting the Veteran community.

Veterans and staff at the Washington DC VA Medical Center (DC VAMC) recently welcomed an honored guest: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who spent the visit engaging directly with Veterans and the care teams who serve them.

Prince Harry brings a personal connection to military service and Veteran welfare to visits like this one. A former British Army officer, he served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and trained as an Apache helicopter pilot during a decade of military service. In 2014, he founded and launched an inaugural event, the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service members. The event has since become a global platform for Veteran rehabilitation, mental health awareness, and recovery through sports.

Arranged on short notice, the visit gave Prince Harry an up-close look at the breadth of care delivered at DC VAMC — from rehabilitation and mental health services to specialized women's health care and advanced cancer treatment technology.

A Warm Welcome in the Community Living Center

Beginning with an engaging stop in the Community Living Center and Hospice Unit, Prince Harry joined Veterans for a music therapy session, singing along as Veterans sat in a semi-circle. He also spent time with one of the facility's beloved therapy puppies, sharing a lighthearted moment that Veterans and staff will not soon forget, especially since the visit was a welcomed surprise.

A Look at Advanced Cancer Care

In Radiation Oncology, Prince Harry received a firsthand overview of the medical center's state-of-the-art radiology equipment, learning about the technology and expertise driving cancer treatment for Veterans at DC VAMC.

Witnessing the Path to Recovery

The Duke was escorted by the medical center’s Executive Director, Vamsee Potluri, to observe physical therapy sessions in the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation department, where he saw firsthand the dedication of DC VAMC's physical therapists and the determination of the Veterans working toward recovery and independence.

Conversations on Mental Health

A substantive discussion was held with Mental Health and Suicide Prevention teams about treatment approaches, therapeutic programs, and ongoing advancements in mental health care for Veterans — an area of care that remains a top priority for the local medical center, VA nationwide, and for Prince Harry.

Championing Women Veterans' Health

The visit also included a tour of the Women's Health Clinic and treatment rooms, where he received information about the specialized services available to women Veterans, a growing and vital population within the Veteran community.

While the visit itself was extraordinary, DC VAMC leadership emphasized that what the Duke witnessed reflects the compassionate, high-quality care Veterans receive at the medical center every day.

"This visit was an incredible honor for Veterans, medical center staff, and volunteers. The one-on-one engagement was surely welcomed by both Veterans and staff, but more than that, it was an opportunity to showcase the extraordinary people who show up for our Veterans day in and day out," said DC VAMC Executive Director Vamsee Potluri.

All who engaged in the private visit were honored to meet Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, especially since reports of his move back to the United Kingdom.