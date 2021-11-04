Expanding Telehealth Technology

Intensive Care Unit team members cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the opening of the new TeleCritical Care Program.

Washington DC VA Medical Center leadership along with the Surgical and Medical Intensive Care teams cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the expansion of VA Telehealth Services within critical care units on October 20, 2021.

TeleCritical Care (TeleCC) is an advanced Telehealth Program through which remote intensive care unit (ICU) physicians and nurses support the care of ICU patients by using virtual technologies and clinical information systems.

By partnering with the VA TeleCC Monitoring Center located at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center in VISN 10, ICU inpatient rooms are now equipped with teleconferencing equipment, allowing live audio and video communication between the DC VAMC ICU team, the patient and the remote TeleCC Monitoring Center staff.

TeleCC leverages available technology to expand the health care team and improve outcomes. TeleCC engages remote intensivist and advanced practice registered nurses who are available 24/7 to assist the local DC VAMC ICU teams in caring for and monitoring patients on surgical and medical critical care units. The program and the technology enhances quality by adding an additional layer of monitoring to standard ICU care and increases access to intensive care experts who can monitor a patient’s heart rate, blood pressure, view lab results to efficiently prescribe medication, order further tests or procedures, make diagnoses and discuss health care plans with patients and family members.

With the TeleCC Program in place, DC VAMC staff often promote the services to Veterans by saying, “You watched over us, now, it’s our turn to watch over you.”

The TeleCC Program exemplifies the VA’s commitment to advance technologies, expand access and provide safe, quality care and services to Veterans when and where they need it.

For more information on VA’s Telehealth Services, visit: Telehealth VA |

