Get the Facts about VA’s Community Care Network and Covered Services

The network helps us to offer Veterans quality care outside VA, in their local communities, when needed.

When VA cannot provide Veterans the care they need at VA facilities, care is offered by expert health care providers in our community care network.

Click the link below for a full overview of VA Community Care.

For more information, please visit the VA Community Care website

The Washington DC VA Medical Center may offer eligible Veterans care through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. All non-emergent community appointments must be preauthorized for VA pay.

For community care questions in the DC area, please call 202-745-8000, ext. 58880, or email through “secure messaging” at MyHealtheVet on va.gov, select Community Care.

Community emergency care

Please notify VA within 72 hours of receiving emergency care or upon admission at a community (non-VA) hospital by calling 844-724-7842. For additional information, please refer to the emergency care frequently asked questions listed below.

Community urgent care

VA’s urgent care benefit is available to treat minor injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, such as colds, strep throat, sprained muscles, and skin and ear infections. No prior approval is needed. However, you must go to an in-network urgent care provider.

Click here to: View the current list of urgent care providers