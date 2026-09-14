National Recovery Month: Shining Light on the VA Substance Abuse Recovery Program (SARP) Increasing awareness about recovery from mental health and substance use conditions through VA treatment and support services.

By: Dela Gbekor

September is National Recovery Month, a national observance dedicated to celebrating people in recovery, promoting evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and recognizing the families, communities and professionals who help to make recovery possible. Since 1989, Recovery Month has served as an opportunity to increase awareness that recovery from mental health and substance use conditions is possible and that support can make a meaningful difference along the way.

At the Washington DC VA Medical Center, we recognize the strength, resilience and accomplishments of the Veterans we serve throughout every stage of their recovery journey. Addiction can affect anyone, and recovery does not look the same for every person. While the journey may be challenging, Veterans do not have to navigate it alone.

The Substance Abuse Recovery Program (SARP) provides Veterans with comprehensive treatment for alcohol and other substance use disorders in a safe, supportive and judgment-free environment. Through a multidisciplinary team and the support of fellow Veterans, SARP team members work with each Veteran to identify treatment approaches that meet their individual needs and recovery goals.

Treatment and recovery services available through SARP include:

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (5-week program)

Opioid Treatment Program Services

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorder

Motivational Interviewing and Motivational Enhancement Therapy

Medications for Substance Use Disorders

Individual and Group Counselling Sessions

Peer and Recovery Support

Overdose Prevention and Education

Ready to Start Your Recovery Journey?

Veterans interested in substance use treatment are encouraged to reach out. VA emphasizes connecting Veterans to appropriate care as quickly as possible. Veterans already enrolled in VA health care can also speak with their primary care or mental health provider about substance use concerns and available treatment options.

For information about SARP or the Opioid Treatment Program at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, Veterans can contact:

Substance Abuse Recovery Program (SARP):

Meet the SARP Team on Thursday, September 17, 2026, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Medical Center Atrium

The Team will host an interactive information table for Veterans and caregivers.

Washington DC VA Medical Center

50 Irving Street, NW

Washington, DC 20422



Recovery is possible, and you do not have to do it alone. This Recovery Month, we celebrate every Veteran taking steps toward healthier lives, stronger connections and lasting recovery.