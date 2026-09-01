SHEP Feedback Helps To Improves Veterans’ Health Care Experience

Your Washington DC VA Medical Center (DC VAMC) team is committed to being an active partner in Veterans’ health care as well as Veterans’ experience. The team simply wants you to know that your voice shapes your care. By completing and returning the Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP), you help us to continually improve.

After an appointment or inpatient stay at the medical center, some Veterans may receive a s SHEP survey by mail, email, or text. Typically, the SHEP will be received about two weeks after an appointment or discharge. It only takes a few minutes to complete – but it plays a real role in shaping the care every Veteran receives at DC VAMC or one of its VA community-based outpatient clinics. To avoid burden, Veterans will not have to look for another survey until 12-months after providing feedback.

SHEP asks Veterans about key parts of their most recent care experience, including:

how easy it was to schedule an appointment,

communication with their VA provider,

follow-up on test results,

medication discussions,

and the cleanliness and quietness of the medical center.

The focus is on wait times, staffing data, direct observation, communication, and other areas which help to generate a robust picture of the facility health and areas for improvement. Receiving honest feedback, along with performance data, helps leadership and staff to identify areas where DC VAMC does well and areas where the Veteran experience needs more attention. This helps us to maintain what is good and prioritize improvement measures on challenged areas to effect change.

“Improving the Veteran experience is not something we achieve once – it’s an ongoing commitment we strive for every day,” is a sentiment echoed across VA, and Executive Medical Center Director Vamsee Potluri agrees that is holds especially true among teams here at DC VAMC. He also acknowledges the importance of analyzing and sharing the SHEP data with the DC VAMC team as it drives engagement, recognizing all staff members as responsible owners of the Veterans’ experience and our commitment to providing every Veteran with safe, quality care in a compassionate environment.

Your DC VAMC team asks that you please complete and submit the SHEP, if you are randomly selected to receive a survey. Your honest feedback is appreciated.

Do not hesitate to share compliments or concerns at any time with your DC VAMC Office of Patient Experience and Advocacy. Reach them by phone, or visit the office on the first floor of the main medical center.